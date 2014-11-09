KTIV's signal has been restored at reduced power - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

KTIV's signal has been restored at reduced power

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

KTIV's signal has been restored for KTIV/NBC 4.1, the Siouxland CW 4.2 and ME TV 4.3 for some viewers.

Crews were able to add a side mounted antenna at 700 feet to get the signal back which is now at 20-percent power.

The main tower still needs to be repaired after a rare burnout happened around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Crews discovered that the burnout occurred on the transmission line at about 1,600 feet, causing damage all the way to the ground level.

They've been working since Friday morning to fix the line.

Tuesday, crews were able to continue their work on KTIV's 2,000-foot transmission tower. They have been working since last Friday's "burnout" which occurred near the top of our broadcast tower as wintry conditions allow. 

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you, the viewer, for your patience during this time.


