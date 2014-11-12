Farmers make "phenomal" progress on harvest - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Farmers make "phenomal" progress on harvest

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey says farmers have made "phenomenal" progress with the harvest over the past two weeks and are now nearly on pace with the five-year average. As of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says 82 percent of Iowa's corn crop and 96 percent of the soybeans have been harvested. Northey says southwest and south-central Iowa continue to be most affected by weather delays

Excellent harvest conditions also prevailed in Nebraska, where 79 percent of the corn had been brought in by Sunday, which is equal to the five-year average. The soybean harvest is complete in Nebraska.

And in South Dakota, the corn harvest is 84 percent done and the soybean harvest was finished a couple of weeks ago.



