Answers to the Online Holiday Quiz

If you want to take the Online Holiday Quiz follow the link here: http://www.ktiv.com/story/27576161/2014/12/08/online-holiday-quiz-just-for-you If you want the answers, read below.Which of these is one of Buddy's favorite foods in 'Elf'?C. SyrupWhich novel inspired the Tim Allen movie 'Christmas with the Kranks'?B. Skipping ChristmasWhich character does Tom Hanks NOT portray in 'The Polar Express'?C. Head ElfWhere and when did the custom of having and decorating Christmas trees originate?B. Riga, Latvia 1510What happened in England for the last time in 1960?B. The Post Office delivered letters on Christmas DayWhich American President banned Christmas trees in the White House?B. Theodore RooseveltWhich of Santa's reindeer is named after another animal?D. VixenWhich Christmas song holds the credit as the most-selling Christmas single of all time?D. White ChristmasWhat are the popular Christmas colors after red and green?C. Silver and GoldHow many Christmas cards, on an average, are sent in the US each year?D. 3 billionHow long does Hanukkah last?C. 8 DaysWhen is the Menorah lit?B. After Sunset