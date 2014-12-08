Answers to the Online Holiday Quiz

Photo: MGN
If you want to take the Online Holiday Quiz follow the link here: http://www.ktiv.com/story/27576161/2014/12/08/online-holiday-quiz-just-for-you
If you want the answers, read below.
Which of these is one of Buddy's favorite foods in 'Elf'?
C. Syrup
Which novel inspired the Tim Allen movie 'Christmas with the Kranks'?
B. Skipping Christmas
Which character does Tom Hanks NOT portray in 'The Polar Express'?
C. Head Elf
Where and when did the custom of having and decorating Christmas trees originate?
B. Riga, Latvia 1510
What happened in England for the last time in 1960?
B. The Post Office delivered letters on Christmas Day
Which American President banned Christmas trees in the White House?
B. Theodore Roosevelt
Which of Santa's reindeer is named after another animal?
D. Vixen
Which Christmas song holds the credit as the most-selling Christmas single of all time?
D. White Christmas
What are the popular Christmas colors after red and green?
C. Silver and Gold
How many Christmas cards, on an average, are sent in the US each year?
D. 3 billion
How long does Hanukkah last?
C. 8 Days
When is the Menorah lit?
B. After Sunset