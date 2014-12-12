Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Siouxland

Track the weather with Storm Track 4 Interactive: http://www.ktiv.com/Global/category.asp?C=162528

The National Weather Service issues outlooks, watches, warnings and advisories for all winter weather hazards.



Here's what they mean and what to do. Use the information below to make an informed decision on your risk and what actions should be taken.



Remember to listen to your local officials' recommendations and to NOAA Weather Radio for the latest winter storm information.



OUTLOOK: Winter storm conditions are possible in the next 2-5 days. Stay tuned to local media for updates.



ADVISORY: Winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences and may be hazardous. If you are cautious, these situations should not be life threatening.



WATCH: Winter storm conditions are possible within the next 36-48 hours. Prepare now!



WARNING: Life-threatening severe winter conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Act now!

Cold:

Wind Chill is not the actual temperature but rather how wind and cold feel on exposed skin. As the wind increases, heat is carried away from the body at an accelerated rate, driving down the body temperature.



Animals are also affected by wind chill; however, cars, plants and other objects are not.



Frostbite is damage to body tissue caused by extreme cold. A wind chill of -20° Fahrenheit (F) will cause frostbite in just 30 minutes. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes or the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately! If you must wait for help, slowly rewarm affected areas. However, if the person is also showing signs of hypothermia, warm the body core before the extremities.



Hypothermia is a condition brought on when the body temperature drops to less than 95°F. It can kill. For those who survive, there are likely to be lasting kidney, liver and pancreas problems. Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. Take the person's temperature. If below 95°F, seek medical care immediately!



What should be in YOUR Winter Weather emergency preparedness kit?



