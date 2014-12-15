Students in Siouxland are doing what they can to "Put Hunger to Rest" Posted: Monday, December 15, 2014 8:40 PM EST Posted:

Sioux City school students are holding a canned food drive for the Gospel Mission of Sioux City.



Some of the schools like Sunnyside Elementary began collecting foods as early as Thanksgiving week.



Monday, the students worked with Gospel Mission members to load up and send the food they worked so hard for.



"Their collection of canned goods will provide many meals for individuals that might not otherwise not have had meals. Not only over the holidays but over the months to come," said David Delzell, The Gospel Mission Director of Partner Relations.



The Gospel Mission serves hundreds of meals a day and houses many individual each night, and students were glad to help.



"It makes me feel good because I know I am doing something to help people," said Joseph Hansen, Student.



"I think it really means a lot to them too because they can provide a Christmas for their family with all of the stuff that we brought," said Eliana Nava, Student.



"It just feels like I am doing a good thing when I help people out," said Taylor Drent, Student.



The Gospel Mission collected a total of 9,000 pounds of food and water today from the five elementary schools.







