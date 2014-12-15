New software will help police department gather information from pawn shops Posted: Monday, December 15, 2014 8:51 PM EST Posted:

Sioux City City Council members approved a request from the police department to purchase software that will help them to gather information from pawn shops.



Pawn brokers would have to record all of their goods by using the software which would make it harder for stolen goods to pass through.



"It is going to allow the police department to gather all of that information in a much more timely and efficient manner and then put that information to use. It may be hard to believe but there is a lot of property that's been stolen that ends up in pawn shops," said Pete Groetken, Sioux City City Council Member.



Groetken says the pawn shop have worked along side the police department to recover stolen goods.



The software will cost more $6,688 for three years.



