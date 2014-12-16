Local elected officials meet to promote economic development

At the Siouxland Chamber, Tuesday, The Siouxland Initiative held a workshop on cooperation to advance local economic development.

Officials discussed growth, and ways to draw new industry to the area.

They say seminars, like this, are important for the area.

"It's really refreshing to know that we can all talk about a common goal and that we have the sights on- we keep our eyes on the prize and that is to bring in industry and to grow from within," said Sioux City council member Dan Moore.

There will be another workshop Wednesday for those who were unable to attend Tuesday's event.