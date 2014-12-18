Anonymous donor drops gold coin into Red Kettle in Madison, Wisc - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Anonymous donor drops gold coin into Red Kettle in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted:

It's match week for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. Through Saturday all donations will be doubled, and one donor's gift will go a really long way. 

The Salvation Army says an anonymous donor dropped a 1 ounce South African gold coin worth about $1,200 into the red kettle at Hy-Vee on Madison's west side. 

The organization says the same donor secretly drops a valuable coin in a Dane County red kettle each year. 

Scott Peterson, Director of Community Relations for the Salvation Army says, "It shows the kind of generosity that people have and the creative ways they give, and we're thrilled to receive it on behalf of the poor and homeless of Dane County.

"The Salvation Army says the anonymous donor always calls them after making the secret donation, so they know where the gift can be found.

