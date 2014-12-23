Tiffany Lane joined KTIV as a multimedia journalist in November 2014. She loves the rush of breaking news and finding different angles to a story.

Her passion for journalism began early in high school when she completed a short documentary on homelessness in Downtown Los Angeles' famous Skid Row, and has been following it ever since.

Prior to KTIV News 4, Tiffany worked at Join the Synergy, an online entertainment outlet in Los Angeles where she was their social media coordinator and reporter. She covered many red carpets and interviewed big celebrities such as John Legend, Adam Levine, Usher and Demi Lovato.

Tiffany completed her Master's Degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. During her time there, she covered immigration and demographics in Chicago and Washington, D.C. and had the opportunity to interview the prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile as well as members of the president's cabinet. Her favorite part of the program was living and working as a resident journalist at a network television station in Cape Town, South Africa covering education, trial and gang stories. Tiffany enterprised a story for eNews Africa that aired in 49 African countries, 16 satellite channels and the United Kingdom on the death of an alleged gang leader killed in one of Cape Town's most violent neighborhoods.

A Southern California native, Tiffany interned at multiple well-known news stations in the L.A. area including Dateline NBC, KTLA, NBC Nightly News, and NBC LA prior to Medill.

Tiffany received her Bachelor of Arts degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science from California State University, Northridge. While in her undergraduate studies, Tiffany worked for the Valley View News, the university television station, as a reporter, anchor, producer and editor. Her sportscast for the school's radio station, KCSN, was part of a segment that received a Golden Mike Award for “Best Evening Newscast over 15 Minutes.” Tiffany also spent significant time covering medical marijuana for an in-depth investigative piece.

When she is not out covering stories, Tiffany likes to spend time with family and friends, attend music festivals, travel around the world and follow her favorite sports team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Feel free to contact Tiffany about story ideas at tlane@ktiv.com or send her a tweet @TiffanyKTIV4.