KTIV desktop weather app, LIVE Online is being phased out

Our weather partner is phasing out the KTIV desktop weather app, LIVE Online in part because it's old technology and in part because many users have chosen to use our weather apps for mobile devices instead. We will also be rolling out enhanced weather features on our websites in the next few months.

Thanks again for using the KTIV desktop weather application. We encourage you to sign up for our weather alert and daily forecast text messages, and to download our weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Please feel free to contact us at ktivnews@ktiv.com with your questions.