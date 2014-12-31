Millions expected to ring in 2015 in Times Square

Bundled up and ready to celebrate, more than a million people are prepared to ring in the New Year in iconic Times Square.

It's a "bucket list" item for so many, worthy of a trip across the country or across the pond.

Organizers spent hours making sure it lives up to expectations, with a test confetti drop and new panels on the sparkling crystal ball.

Security is as tight as ever, and authorities say they know of no specific threats but will be on high alert with radiation detectors, and plain clothes police officers stationed in the crowd.

Every last detail has been organized to ensure 2015 gets off to a safe and celebratory start.