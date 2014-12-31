Siouxlanders share their favorite memories from 2014 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders share their favorite memories from 2014

Posted:
While everyone is enjoying the final night of the year, some people shared their favorite memories of 2014.

"Probably the best part of the year was the fact that the flood didn't get my house out in Riverside," said Sioux City resident Sheila Rogeness.

"Having my mother with me through 2014, she's 85 so having her every day is kind of like a blessing to me," said Omaha Indian Reservation resident Dwight Robinson.

"Just surviving a loss," Sioux City resident Henry Lovejoy. "Surviving a loss of a loved one that's the hardest because beginning of January was when I lost someone very special and to be here is just a miracle."

"Favorite memory was the birth of two of my grandchildren," said Sergeant Bluff, Iowa resident Will Meier.



 

