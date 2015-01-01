UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's welcomes Sioux City's first New Year's baby

UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's welcomed Sioux City's first baby of 2015 Thursday.

Adassa Grace Martinez was born at 12:19 p.m. at seven pounds and nine ounces.

She is Cassandra and Daniel Martinez's second child.

Cassandra was induced because Adassa was originally due on December 26th.

The family says it was a special New Year's Eve celebration for them since they arrived at the hospital Wednesday.

"It's the first time we spent alone I guess," said father Daniel Martinez. "Like I say it was a better time than being out just waiting even though she didn't come at midnight. But it was definitely exciting just waiting for her and getting to meet her."

The South Sioux City, Nebraska family will be taking Adassa home on Saturday.

They say they have everything already prepared for her arrival.