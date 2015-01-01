Siouxlanders share their New Year's resolutions

When the New Year arrives, many of us come up with resolutions for the next twelve months.

Here's what some Siouxlanders say they want to accomplish in 2015.

"My New Year's resolution of 2015 is to graduate and be a better person for my native people," said Winnebago, Nebraska resident Felicia Blackhawk.

"My New Year's resolution is to exercise more and eat less," said Sergeant Bluff resident Will Meier. "That's the same resolution I have every year, but this year I'm going to do it."

"My New Year's resolution is to eat less because the last couple months-because it's the winter hours there are not many pow wows so I tend to put the weight back on," said Sioux City resident Henry Lovejoy Jr.

"Keep practicing my sobriety and try to be kinder to people," said Omaha Indian Reservation resident Dwight Robinson.

"I want to make it to the CrossFit games next January- next February," said Sioux City resident Brady Summers.