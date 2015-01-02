Proposed credit union would support legal marijuana businesses - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Proposed credit union would support legal marijuana businesses

Posted:
New bank could help marijuana industry. New bank could help marijuana industry.
(CNN) -

A new bank could make doing business easier for legal marijuana stores.

The Fourth Corner Credit Union was formed specifically to support these businesses.

The bank is supported by a group of attorneys, business owners and legalization advocates.

Medical marijuana is legal in Colorado and 22 other states, but it's still illegal on the federal level.

That's led many traditional banks to steer clear of accounts for legal marijuana stores.

And that means many business owners have to operate on a cash-only basis, something they say is time consuming, costly and even dangerous.

The new credit union will still need approval from the federal reserve.

If it is approved, it could open as early as this month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.