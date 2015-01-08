Snowy start to our holiday weekend, rain moves in Christmas Day

****Warnings and Advisories for Siouxland****

We saw another day filled with melting and mild temperatures but as we close out our workweek, Old Man Winter is going to make a brief but strong return. A fairly strong wave of moisture will be working its way through much of Siouxland today causing moderate to heavy snow to fall. We could see some spotty freezing drizzle/light mix early on today before that quickly changes to snow later on this morning. Snowfall rates of around an inch per hour are possible with snow totals potentially as high as 6" but this looks to be mainly east of Sioux City. The best bet for the Metro Area is looking like a good 2"-4" and this can be expected on a line from Woodbury Co. north through Cherokee into Clay and Emmet, then south and east through Dakota Co., out into Madison Co. The highest amounts will be then likely across far eastern Siouxland.

This system quickly exits tonight, leaving us with decreasing clouds and areas of patchy fog as lows dip back into the teens. Christmas Eve will be a transition day, as high pressure briefly builds in. We will see some sunshine but clouds will quickly increase out ahead of a stronger system that will bring a good deal of rain to the area for Christmas Day. A light mix of mainly freezing rain and rain is possible Saturday night so if you're traveling early Christmas, watch out for slick spots. Temps rebound into the lower 50s Sunday with very windy conditions. Colder air moves in behind the front as it pulls away with lows tumbling into the 20s Sunday night with highs staying in the 30s through next week. Our week is looking precipitation-free with mostly to partly sunny skies into Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Understand Winter Weather Alerts

Winter weather related Warnings, Watches and Advisories are issued by your local National Weather Service Office. Each office knows the local area and will issue Warnings, Watches or Advisories based on local criteria. For example, the amount of snow that triggers a “Winter Storm Warning” in the northern plains is typically much higher than the amount needed to trigger a “Winter Storm Warning” in the southeast.



Warnings: Take Action!

Blizzard Warnings are issued for frequent gusts greater than or equal to 35 mph accompanied by falling and/or blowing snow, frequently reducing visibility to less than 1/4 mile for three hours or more. A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely, leading to whiteout conditions making travel extremely difficult. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle and wait for help to arrive.

Winter Storm Warnings are issued for a significant Winter weather event including snow, ice, sleet or blowing snow or a combination of these hazards. Travel will become difficult and impossible in some situations. Delay your travel plans until conditions improve.

Ice Storm Warnings are usually issued for ice accumulation of around 1/4 inch or more. This amount of ice accumulation will make travel dangerous or impossible and likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches. Travel is strongly discouraged.

Wind Chill Warning are issued for a combination of very cold air and strong winds which will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Avoid going outdoors and wear warm protective clothing if you must venture outside. See the NWS Wind Chill Chart.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings are issued when widespread or localized lake induced snow squalls or heavy showers are expected to produce significant snowfall accumulation. Lake Effect Snow usually develops in narrow bands and impacts a limited area. These bands can produce very heavy snow with sudden restrictions in visibility. Driving conditions may become hazardous at times.

Watches: Be Prepared

Blizzard Watches are issued when there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous.

Winter Storm Watches are issued when conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event (Heavy Sleet, Heavy Snow, Ice Storm, Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow or a combination of events.)

Wind Chill Watches are issued when there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and strong winds to create dangerously low wind chill values. See the NWS Wind Chill Chart.

Lake Effect Snow Watches are issued when conditions are favorable for a lake effect snow event. A potential exists for heavy accumulation of lake-effect snow. Travel and commerce may be significantly affected.

Advisories: Be Aware

Winter Weather Advisories are issued when snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of these wintry elements is expected but conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet warning criteria. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible travel difficulties. Use caution when driving.

Freezing Rain Advisories are be issued when light ice accumulation (freezing rain and / or freezing drizzle) is expected but will not reach warning criteria. Expect a glaze on roads resulting in hazardous travel. Slow down and use caution while driving because even trace amounts of ice on roads can be dangerous.

Wind Chill Advisories are issued when low wind chill temperatures are expected but will not reach local warning criteria. Very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill readings. If you must venture outdoors, take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia. See the NWS Wind Chill Chart.

Lake Effect Snow Advisory are issued for widespread or localized lake effect snowfall accumulation (and blowing snow) remaining below warning criteria. Lake effect snow showers will be expected and travel will be difficult in some areas. Some localized snow bands will be intense enough to produce several inches in a few areas with sudden restrictions in visibility.



Here are some more key terms to understand:

Freezing Rain: Rain that freezes when it hits the ground; creating a coating of ice on roads, walkways, trees and power lines.

Sleet: Rain that turns to ice pellets before reaching the ground. Sleet also causes moisture on roads to freeze and become slippery.

Wind Chill: A measure of how cold people feel due to the combined effect of wind and cold temperatures; the Wind Chill Index is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin. Both cold temperatures and wind remove heat from the body; as the wind speed increases during cold conditions, a body loses heat more quickly. Eventually, the internal body temperature also falls and hypothermia can develop. Animals also feel the effects of wind chill; but inanimate objects, such as vehicles and buildings, do not. They will only cool to the actual air temperature, although much faster during windy conditions. Read how the Wind Chill Index was developed.