Woodbury County Sheriff confirms a body has been found in Sloan, IA

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -

A death investigation is underway in Sloan, Iowa after a body was found Friday morning.

The Woodbury County sheriff's department is still not releasing many details.

We do not have any more information on the body that was found or cause of death.

Multiple investigators were seen going in and out of the house when KTIV's Tiffany Lane arrived earlier Friday afternoon.

A few hours ago, they removed the body from the home on 7th Street and Buckley Street and took it away in an ambulance.

Investigators are conducting an autopsy to find out more about the death.

Earlier Friday, pets were also removed from the house, but we're not sure by whom.

Woodbury County sheriff's department deputies say they are hoping to have more information to release later on this evening.

