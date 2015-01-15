PHOTOS: Sioux City Police Officer Jill Ohm shares her experience

More than three months after she was shot in the face, while responding to a routine call on duty, Sioux City Police Officer Jill Ohm is speaking out about the day that changed her life.

KTIV's Matt Breen sat down with Ohm to talk to her about her ordeal.

Jill Ohm was so matter-of-fact about what had happened, sticking to the facts that any good investigator searches for following a crime.

It was October 3, 2014, when Ohm got the call for a "suicidal subject" at 1623 West 3rd Street.

Ohm was only a few blocks away, and arrived before any other officer.

She chose to wait for back-up before investigating, but was soon confronted by 27-year-old Noah Ironshell.

Ohm calmly talked about what happened next.

"There was a little pick-up sitting in the street, and I asked him to sit on the bumper until I could get another officer to figure out what was going on," said Jill Ohm, Sioux City Police Department. "The next thing I remember, he's running at me, and I see a gun in my face. At that point I made a decision that I had to fight with him with the gun to try and defend myself. At that point I heard two gunshots. I knew I'd been shot at least once. At that point the next thing I remember is him running down the road. I remember getting up and standing on the sidewalk and looking at him running. And, at that point, I just got on my radio."