A Sioux City home is red-tagged after a fire Friday morning

Fire crews responded to a fire at 2200 Kennedy Drive in Sioux City.

Investigators say a fire that ripped through a home in Sioux City was caused from sparks from a fireplace.

Crews were called before six Friday morning to the house fire at 2209 Kennedy Drive

The smoke was so thick, firefighters had to open up walls and the roof to get rid of the smoke.

Three dogs were rescued, but one cat died.

The house received severe fire and smoke damage and was red-tagged by the city.



---KTIV's Nissan Brown contributed to this story.