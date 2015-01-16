A Sioux City home is red-tagged after a fire Friday morning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A Sioux City home is red-tagged after a fire Friday morning

Posted:
Fire crews responded to a fire at 2200 Kennedy Drive in Sioux City. Fire crews responded to a fire at 2200 Kennedy Drive in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Investigators say a fire that ripped through a home in Sioux City was caused from sparks from a fireplace.

Crews were called before six Friday morning to the house fire at 2209 Kennedy Drive

The smoke was so thick, firefighters had to open up walls and the roof to get rid of the smoke.

Three dogs were rescued, but one cat died.

The house received severe fire and smoke damage and was red-tagged by the city.

---KTIV's Nissan Brown contributed to this story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.