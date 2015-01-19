The Raptor Resource Project is waiting to see what the eagles do next after their nest is destroyed

The Raptor Resource Project is waiting to see what the eagles do - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A storm knocked down the Decorah Eagles nest on July 18.

The limb that held the nest was sheared off completely but the eagles were all eventually accounted for and are safe.

Raptor Resource Project officials don't know exactly what the eagles will do now.

But they said they think the adult eagles will build a new nest in the same area in October. 

In the blog, they said the live stream from this location will not be guaranteed.

If you would like more information, read the Raptor Resource Blog here.
 

