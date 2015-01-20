NFL investigating New England Patriots over allegations of using - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NFL investigating New England Patriots over allegations of using deflated footballs during game

Photo: WCVB: New England Patriots
The NFL plans to investigate claims that the New England Patriots allegedly used deflated footballs during Sunday night's big game.

That's coming from a league spokesman.

The Patriots advanced to super bowl 49 with a 45-7 win over Indianapolis Sunday.

Quarterback Tom Brady reacted to the allegations during an interview with sports radio station WEEI Monday.

He called the claims "ridiculous" and said "I don't even respond to stuff like this."

Under-inflated footballs are apparently easier to throw and catch.

NFL rules states that no one can alter footballs once they leave the locker room.

If found guilty, the team could be fined and lose draft picks.

The NFL.COM is reporting: Belichick: Pats will cooperate with NFL investigation. Read more here: http://bit.ly/1yE1Rf1


