Young Seattle Seahawks fan meets his hero after receiving prosthetic leg bearing Richard Sherman's image

Nate Semmler was born seven weeks early because of a tumor on his leg. Two weeks after his birth, doctors had no choice but to amputate.

It was a decision that was extremely difficult for his family in Boise, but over the years it has become easier to deal with thanks to the Seattle Seahawks.

"We decided that we wanted to design something that was cool enough for him to wear," Nate's mom Mary Semmler said. "And that's where we got the idea for the Richard Sherman leg."

