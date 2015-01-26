Thousands of fans see Seahawks off to Phoenix

Thousands of fans lined the streets as the Seattle Seahawks departed for Arizona and their second straight trip to the Super Bowl.
They cheered loudly as the buses carrying the players, coaches and staff made their way to Sea-Tac airport.
Many brought signs, banners and dressed up in their Seahawks best.
The team faces off against the New England Patriots on Sunday February 1 in Super Bowl XLIX.
