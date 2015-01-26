Thousands of fans see Seahawks off to Phoenix - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Thousands of fans see Seahawks off to Phoenix

Posted:
Seahawks sendoff Seahawks sendoff
(CNN) -

Thousands of fans lined the streets as the Seattle Seahawks departed for Arizona and their second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

They cheered loudly as the buses carrying the players, coaches and staff made their way to Sea-Tac airport.

Many brought signs, banners and dressed up in their Seahawks best.

The team faces off against the New England Patriots on Sunday February 1 in Super Bowl XLIX.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.