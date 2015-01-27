Questions still linger over under-inflated footballs as Patriots - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Questions still linger over under-inflated footballs as Patriots depart for Arizona

Posted:
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick says he's through talking about the issue, but that doesn't mean it's going away. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick says he's through talking about the issue, but that doesn't mean it's going away.
(NBC News) -

As the hype builds ahead of the Super Bowl, questions surrounding the New England Patriots and under-inflated balls still linger.

After an impromptu weekend press conference, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick says he's through talking about the issue, but that doesn't mean it's going away.

Sources say the NFL investigation into the matter has "zeroed in" on a Patriots locker room attendant that transported the balls from the locker room where they were inspected to the field.

Read more: http://bit.ly/18lsUTU

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.