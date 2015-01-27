Questions still linger over under-inflated footballs as Patriots depart for Arizona

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick says he's through talking about the issue, but that doesn't mean it's going away.

As the hype builds ahead of the Super Bowl, questions surrounding the New England Patriots and under-inflated balls still linger.

After an impromptu weekend press conference, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick says he's through talking about the issue, but that doesn't mean it's going away.

Sources say the NFL investigation into the matter has "zeroed in" on a Patriots locker room attendant that transported the balls from the locker room where they were inspected to the field.

