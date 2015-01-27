Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

2/3 Cup Half and Half

1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese

2 Cloves of Minced Garlic

10-12 Ounces of Spinach – (Make sure to squeeze as much water out as you can.)

6 Ounces of Artichokes – (Drained)

1 Package of Cream Cheese

Monterrey Jack Cheese – (Add at the end)

Tortilla chips, carrots, celery, pita chips – use whatever you like to dip

Add all of the ingredients in a small crock pot and when the cream cheese starts to melt, stir and that's about it.

Enjoy!