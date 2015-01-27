Southern Shrimp & Grits, “N’awlins-Style”

Ingredients:

· 6 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces

· 1 cup white corn grits

· Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

· 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

· 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

· 1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

· 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

· 2 garlic cloves, minced

· 1 cup scallions, diced

· 2 tablespoons parsley , chopped

· 4 teaspoons lemon juice

· (I also like to add sliced jalapenos to taste)

· Tabasco to taste

Method:

In a deep skillet, cook bacon bits over medium heat until the fat has rendered, transfer to a paper towel.

Bring 4 cups of water to a rapid boil, then slowly whisk in the grits. Cook 20-25 minutes over medium-low heat, until all the liquid is absorbed. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in butter, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Add shrimp to the hot bacon grease and sauté briefly, 2-3 minutes. Season and stir in garlic, scallions, parsley, jalapenos and lemon juice. Remove from the heat and serve in a bowl over grits with Tabasco to taste.