Iowa lawmakers looking to increase state fuel tax

A plan to increase the state fuel tax to pay for road improvements is moving forward in the Iowa Legislature.

Lawmakers say a bill to hike the gas tax by 10 cents was introduced, yesterday, in both the House and Senate.

If it passes, the increase would provide $215 million each year for the state's network of bridges and roads.

The hearing process is expected to start Thursday in both chambers, with full votes expected later in the month.

Iowa's fuel tax, now 22 cents per gallon for gasoline, including fees, hasn't been raised since 1989.