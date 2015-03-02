Nebraska Judge Strikes Down Ban on Gay Marriage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska Judge Strikes Down Ban on Gay Marriage

A federal judge has blocked Nebraska's gay marriage ban, but the decision will not take effect until March 9.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon on Monday ordered the state to not enforce its ban.

Seven same-sex couples filed a lawsuit last year challenging the state's voter-backed ban. Last week, Bataillon heard arguments for and against a motion for an injunction to block enforcement of the ban while the lawsuit is pending.

The Nebraska Attorney General's office has said it will appeal any decision blocking or overturning the voter-approved ban on gay marriage.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced January 17 that it would decide whether same-sex couples have a right to marry under the Constitution.  A decision is expected by late June.

