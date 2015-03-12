KTIV Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers shares his spring weather outlook

Sioux City smashed the record high for Thursday soaring to 78-degrees.

That beat the old record of 72-degrees set back in 1990.

And, no doubt, many of you got out to enjoy the great stretch of weather we've seen lately.

But, it's not unprecedented.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers says last March was mild, too.

"Last year in the month of March, we had some really warm weather and we broke a couple of record highs, kind of like what we're doing this year," said Demers. "Overall, I'd say pretty mild the rest of March. All of a sudden in a April we end up with over five inches of snow in the month of April alone. So it's not like these patterns can't suddenly turn around on you."

Ron says we will stay warm the rest of the week, but temperatures will cool down a bit.