Emmetsburg, IA St. Patrick's Day celebration

Emmetsburg, IA St. Patrick's Day celebration

Posted:
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) -

It's about that time of year again, time to put on green and celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

This year Emmetsburg, Iowa will be celebrating the weekend before the day of the Irish.

Festivities run Friday the 13th to Sunday the 15th. For a full look at the city's events, follow this link: http://www.emmetsburg.com/Events/StPats.htm?submenuheader=0

If you are going to the big parade, we want to see your pictures! Send them to connect@ktiv.com or to our Facebook page and they may show up on our newscast. 

