2nd western Minnesota turkey farm hit by bird flu outbreak

State and federal officials have confirmed an outbreak at a second Minnesota turkey farm of a form of bird flu that's deadly to poultry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it was found in a flock of 22,000 birds at a commercial turkey farm in Lac qui Parle County of western Minnesota.

It's the second finding in Minnesota of the highly pathogenic H5N2 avian influenza strain, which was confirmed at a Pope County turkey farm about three weeks ago.

The farm has been quarantined and the surviving birds there will be killed. Officials say birds from the flock won't enter the food supply, and no human infections of the virus have been reported.

The same strain has been found in flocks in Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas.