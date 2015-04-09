Police release Dash Cam Video of Walter Scott traffic stop - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police release Dash Cam Video of Walter Scott traffic stop

Dash Cam video shows Walter Scott before shooting by Michael Slager.

The video was released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Follow the link to for continuing coverage on NBC News: http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/walter-scott-shooting/dash-cam-video-shows-walter-scott-fleeing-fatal-shooting-michael-n338786

