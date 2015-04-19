Flashlights for Fleckenstein; family and friends remember fallen Sioux City police officer Posted: Sunday, April 19, 2015 11:35 PM EDT Posted:

Prayers were ushered up on a cool spring night in Sioux City for a man, who many say, always did the right thing.



Police Sergeant Jay Fleckenstein died at his home of natural causes on Friday, but Sunday night they honored the 17-year veteran of the Sioux City Police force.



Hundreds showed up Sunday night to pay tribute to him. They say he loved people and he loved dogs. Fleckenstein was most recently in charge of the departments canine program.



Instead of a candlelight vigil, organizers asked people to bring flashlights to light up the night for Fleckenstein.



"The situation is just not fair and I know a lot of people feel that way, and if you're looking for a reason why, you're probably not going to find it," said Josh Fleckenstein, Jay's brother. "The best thing that I come up with is God looked down and said, "Jay, you've done enough. It's time to come home,"" said Josh.



"All I can say is that Jay was the greatest man, the greatest cop I've probably ever known," said Alex Melville, Jay's friend.



"We will try to fill in the gap, but this town is a little less safer because Jay Fleckenstein is not with us, and we will do all we can to make up for that tremendous loss," said Lt. Rex Mueller with the Sioux City Police Department.



"Go home. Tell your family that you love them. Tell your friends that you love them. Call your parents. Call your kids. Tell your loved ones how much you care about them, because you may never get another chance," said Sgt. Bill Melville with the Sioux City Police Department.



While there were lots of tears and hugs, there were also lots of smiles and good memories shared. Many brought their dogs since he loved animals so much and trained many of them in his career.



It was a humbling night for everyone who attended the vigil about the profound impact that Jay had on the entire community.



Monday Sgt. Fleckenstein's visitation will be at the Orpheum theatre in downtown Sioux City. That will take place from 4 to 8 in the evening. Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. also at the Orpheum Theatre.