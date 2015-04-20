Honoring the lives of Sioux City Police Sgt. Fleckenstein and Da - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Honoring the lives of Sioux City Police Sgt. Fleckenstein and Dakota City Volunteer Firefighter Zalme

Posted:
Sgt. Jay Fleckenstein Sgt. Jay Fleckenstein
Andy Zalme Andy Zalme

Siouxland remembers two of their own. 

Sergeant Jay Fleckenstein was a 17-year-veteran of the Sioux City Police Department.

He died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday.

There is a public visitation for Sgt. Fleckenstein today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre.

His funeral will also be held at the Orpheum, Tuesday morning at 10:30.

A prayer service will be held tonight for a Dakota City, Nebraska Volunteer Firefighter who collapsed and died after responding to a fire last Thursday night.

The service for 42-year-old Andrew Zalme will be tonight at seven at the fire hall in Dakota City.

His funeral will be Tuesday morning at 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.