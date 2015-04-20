Honoring the lives of Sioux City Police Sgt. Fleckenstein and Dakota City Volunteer Firefighter Zalme

Prayers were ushered up on a cool spring night in Sioux City for fallen police officer Sgt. Jay Fleckenstein.

Prayers were ushered up on a cool spring night in Sioux City for fallen police officer Sgt. Jay Fleckenstein.

Siouxland remembers two of their own.

Sergeant Jay Fleckenstein was a 17-year-veteran of the Sioux City Police Department.He died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday.

There is a public visitation for Sgt. Fleckenstein today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre.

His funeral will also be held at the Orpheum, Tuesday morning at 10:30.



A prayer service will be held tonight for a Dakota City, Nebraska Volunteer Firefighter who collapsed and died after responding to a fire last Thursday night.



The service for 42-year-old Andrew Zalme will be tonight at seven at the fire hall in Dakota City.



His funeral will be Tuesday morning at 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City.



