Earth Day lesson in local elementary school

One Spalding Park Elementary students Earth Day project made of reusable materials designed to look like a water factory.

Students at Spalding Park Elementary were embracing the environment to better our world Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise known as Earth Day.

Students soaked up tips to preserve the environment. They learned about items they can use to protect our planet. In some classes, students brought in reusable items, like plastics and metals.They turned those items into different objects from a race car, to water plant.

One environmental expert says schooling kids on Earth Day now is crucial for the future.

"I think it really starts at this age when kid's are very impressionable," said Melissa Campbell, Environmental Services Analyst for Sioux City. "Getting them to recognize the importance of Earth Day and getting out in the community, I think, would hopefully stick with them through their adult years."

Campbell says 80-percent of water bottles in the world are thrown away instead of being recycled.