Sioux City Police Dept. releases survey to help improve safety

The Sioux City Police Department is asking the community to help improve safety by taking a survey.

The survey is meant to measure how safe citizens feel in their neighborhoods and how they feel the police department is performing its job.

It used to be sent by mail, but is now online for the first time.

Law enforcement officials say it's important for the community to share its thoughts and concerns, in order to help keep Sioux City free from crime.

"We use it to gauge things as a benchmark," said Sioux City Lieutenant Mark Kirkpatrick. "So we'll use it comparatively to pass surveys to see if things are improving or what the general feel is in the community."

Questions on the survey address quality of life in Sioux City and whether people have been victims of crime.

A link to the survey is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q3PW983

Aside from the survey, the police department will also be having a town hall meeting Thursday, where people can bring up any issues they feel need to be addressed.