KTIV and CableOne have a retransmission consent agreement in place.



In an effort not to inconvenience our KTIV-CW-ME TV viewers, KTIV has asked for and was granted an extension to our current agreement with CableOne into next week.

Our goal is to reach a fair and equitable contract without disrupting service to our viewers and their customers.

KTIV Station Manager Bridget Breen says the station is taking the same approach with CableOne as it has with other operators.

"That's why we wanted to reach out to our viewers and those customers to let them know that we are in negotiations and we would like to have resolution to this. But there is a chance that there could not be an agreement put in place. However we are approaching this agreement like we have with more than 160 agreements company wide. So we're taking the same approach with Cable One that we are with are taking with all the other cable and satellite providers that we work with. We just ask that there is a good faith negotiation that takes place," Bridget Breen, KTIV's Station Manager said.

If an agreement can't be reached, then KTIV's NBC, CW and ME-TV channels will not be available to CableOne subscribers.

If cable one elects to drop KTIV, KTIV's stations will still be available over the air and on DIRECTV and DISH Network and on all other cable systems in Siouxland.

"Cable One represents roughly 10 percent of KTIV's audience. We find it unfortunate that viewers can get caught up in these negotiations. That's why we want to reach out and share this information, so that they know that we are working with Cable One to come to a resolution. In the event that we don't, we want to make sure that they are fully informed and that the appropriate thing for them to do would be to contact Cable One," Breen said.

We will continue to provide updates on this matter in our newscasts.

