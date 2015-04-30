KTIV's Ron Demers takes part in "Food Friend-Zy" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

KTIV's Ron Demers takes part in "Food Friend-Zy"

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Food pantries across Buena Vista County are a little more full Thursday night thanks to a "Food Friend-Zy."

KTIV's Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers swept the aisles of Fareway in Storm Lake, Iowa Thursday collecting as much food as he could in just a few minutes.

The food is then distributed to food pantries throughout Buena Vista County.

He was able to collect just under $1,500 worth of food.

That food is paid for by donations from sponsors with help by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

