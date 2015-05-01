BEHIND THE SCENES: Former Iowa Hawkeye Brandon Scherff picked fifth by the Washington Redskins in NFL Draft

Former Iowa Hawkeye offensive lineman and Denison, Iowa native Brandon Scherff was selected fifth by the Washington Redskins in the 2015 NFL Draft Thursday. Scherff was All-American at the University of Iowa, winning the Outland Trophy as the nation's top offensive lineman in his senior season."Dream come true," said Scherff.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I've always wanted to do this. First it was to play college football, and then I set a new goal for myself. Seeing that phone ringing on the table, it was a big weight lifted off my shoulders. Now we can figure out what we're doing next."

"I set some goals for myself that Brian Ferentz and coach Morgan told me to set for myself. I accomplished some of those, and I'm happy. Now it's time to set some new goals for myself and try to reach those."

"Just be the best player you can be, get a starting job on the line, and obviously everybody wants to win a Super Bowl and that's the next thing right there."

"I'd like to consider myself to be a nasty football player. I want to jump in and earn the respect from all my teammates first, and then learn the plays, and go out and just improve with all the guys."

--KTIV's Mark Freund and Sam Curtiss contributed to this story.