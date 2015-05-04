Some Siouxland kids are celebrating the start of multicultural week Posted: Monday, May 4, 2015 5:25 PM EDT Posted:

Unity Elementary School in Sioux City is celebrating the diversity of students and staff.



A kick off assembly was held Monday to jump-start the week with various speakers.



They taught the students about different cultural backgrounds and customs.



"Just to accept who everybody is. It doesn't matter if they are different because like they said, different is the key to everyone kind of being equal and everything," said Austin Trotter, Unity Elementary Student.



Principal Ron Koch says it took a lot of work to organize this event but he hopes to make this an annual event.



He says it's important to acknowledge and educate children about diversity.







