Sioux City Police identify the man found on Wednesday in the Missouri River

Investigators have identified the man whose body was pulled from the water at MlrTym Landing marina in Sioux City on Wednesday.

They've also ruled out foul play in his death.

The man is identified as Christopher J. Maciel, according to Sioux City police.

No age or hometown was given.

Employees spotted the body floating in the water early yesterday afternoon.

An autopsy indicates there was no foul play in his death.

Previous story:

Sioux City Police Sgt. Scott Hatting confirmed that they were called to Mlr Tym Marina near Bev's on the River around noon Wednesday for a found body.

He said a man in his 40's was found and pulled out from under the dock.

Sgt. Hatting said they are investigating this incident and are waiting for autopsy results.

Sgt. Hatting said they are investigating this incident and are waiting for autopsy results.



Previous story:

Sioux City Fire and Rescue are responding to the riverfront.

They were called to Mlr Tym Marina around 12 p.m.

Searchers have removed something from the water but haven't told KTIV details yet.

Searchers have removed something from the water but haven't told KTIV details yet.