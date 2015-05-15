Building Blocks Preschool raises money for kids in need Posted: Friday, May 15, 2015 4:38 PM EDT Posted:

Kids at Building Blocks in Sergeant Bluff raised money for kids in need.



In just over two weeks, the kids have raised $2,500.



Money is still pouring in which will go towards the kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital.



As an incentive, the kids strapped on their helmets for a Bike-A-Thon.



They were pretty excited to ride their bikes around the parking lot and help the kids in need.



"Happy," said Emma Ankerstjerne.



"To be able to give back to kids that are sick, it is unbelievable," said Torey Hill, Preschool Initiative Teacher at Building Blocks.



The teachers say they hope to make this a yearly event and raise more money next year.



