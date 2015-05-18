One Sioux City business recognized as an "up and coming" new business Posted: Monday, May 18, 2015 6:39 PM EDT Posted:

One Sioux City business is being recognized as an up and coming new business.



Jennifer Bower and Sarah Peterson, owners of Poppin' Bottles N' Brushes, received the Iowa Small Business Development Center Business of the Month award.



Poppin' Bottles N' Brushes was established just over a year ago.



They host painting parties at various locations to help non-profit organizations in the community raise funds.



"We are so surprised and grateful and very happy that we have received this. We are very excited to continue giving back," said Jennifer Bower, Poppin' Bottles N' Brushes.



Bowers says they do birthday parties, kid events and even family reunions.



She says there's something for everyone.





