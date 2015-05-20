Lake City, IA getting back on its feet after tornado damage

While the high school is getting back on its feet, so is Lake City as a whole.

City officials say the cleanup process is almost complete.

There are currently two massive piles of debris that have been collected, one from home destruction and the other from trees and branches.

City Administrator Lee Vogt says the city is working with contractors to get those picked up.

"The community coming together and just pitching in and doing what needs to be done and taking care of it," said Vogt. "I mean that is the absolute positive side that is just amazing. I mean there's times it just brings tears to my eyes when you think about how much has been accomplished in such a short period of time."

Vogt says contractors will be picking up the debris in about a week or so.