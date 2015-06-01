Sioux City Public Library kicks off summer reading program

Summer is right around the corner and that means more time to pick up a good book.

The Sioux City Public Library kicked off its summer reading program Monday morning to get kids started off early.

The Morningside Branch Library hosted local heroes from the Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Kids were able to meet them and take part in fun activities while learning the importance of reading.

One Siouxlander says he was excited about the kickoff.

"If I get into a series I like, I keep on reading until I finish the whole series," said Sunnyside School fifth grader Caleb Kavanaugh. "So I think if someone finds a really good series to read, read the whole thing."

The summer reading program is through July 31st.

Kids that are participating will earn incentive prizes by presenting reading logs during each library visit.