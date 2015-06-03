Explorers fall to T-Bones in series finale - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Explorers fall to T-Bones in series finale

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kansas City ended a ten game losing skid with an 8-1 win over the X's on Wednesday. Kansas City ended a ten game losing skid with an 8-1 win over the X's on Wednesday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -  Sioux City's bid to sweep Kansas City for the second straight time ended with an 8-1 loss on Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Park. The win ended a ten game losing streak for the T-Bones.

Kansas City (2-10) scored two runs in the first and that score held up until the sixth when the T-Bones scored six runs, all charged to X's reliever Jimmer Kennedy. Sioux City starter Dustin Loggins gave up five hits and two runs while striking out four, while taking the loss.

Sioux City (8-5) scored their only run in the seventh on an RBI single by Matt Koch which brought Ryan Court home. The T-Bones outhit the X's, 14-8.

Sioux City is off Thursday before starting a six game road trip in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.