Explorers fall to T-Bones in series finale

Kansas City ended a ten game losing skid with an 8-1 win over the X's on Wednesday.

Sioux City's bid to sweep Kansas City for the second straight time ended with an 8-1 loss on Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Park. The win ended a ten game losing streak for the T-Bones.



Kansas City (2-10) scored two runs in the first and that score held up until the sixth when the T-Bones scored six runs, all charged to X's reliever Jimmer Kennedy. Sioux City starter Dustin Loggins gave up five hits and two runs while striking out four, while taking the loss.



Sioux City (8-5) scored their only run in the seventh on an RBI single by Matt Koch which brought Ryan Court home. The T-Bones outhit the X's, 14-8.



Sioux City is off Thursday before starting a six game road trip in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Friday.



