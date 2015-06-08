President Obama and fellow leaders weigh additional sanctions against Russia at the G7 Summit

Ahead of the G7 meetings, Obama praised the relationship between the U.S. and Germany as "one of the strongest alliances the world has ever known."

He said world leaders at the G-7 summit would discuss standing up to Russian "aggression" in Ukraine, the global economy and combating the threats from violent extremism and climate change. The nuclear pact being negotiated with Iran also is expected to be discussed.

Until last year, the G-7 included Russia and was thus called the G-8. But the June 2014 summit was held without President Vladimir Putin to protest the country's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. With little sign of the fighting in eastern Ukraine ending despite a ceasefire deal agreed in Minsk more than three months ago, the exclusion has continued for a second year.

