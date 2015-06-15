Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is wrapping up a trade mission to Europe Posted: Monday, June 15, 2015 7:19 PM EDT Posted:

During a stop in Copenhagen, Denmark, Ricketts discussed technological advancements for ethanol and biofuels.



"I think you will find that many of the producers are looking to use many of the innovations we are creating in bioscience and in many ways the law is just not keeping up. I think to the extent that we can help change that perspective, that's going to be a huge win in the long run for everybody in Nebraska," said Governor Pete Ricketts.



Monday is Governor Pete Ricketts last day of the mission trip.



He stopped in Italy and Belgium before Denmark.



Ricketts says the trip was a nice way to facilitate connections with companies that may be looking to come to the United States.