One of two inmates on the run for weeks after escaping from a New York prison has been shot and killed.

Sources told NBC News that Richard Matt was fatally wounded near Lake Titus late Friday afternoon.

Matt and fellow inmate David Sweat escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York on June 6.

Authorities believe the pair were heading for the Canadian border and had found evidence linking them to break-ins at two cabins in the area.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/1Gyky5u

NBC News is reporting the New York prison escapee Richard Matt has been shot and killed by police, law enforcement.

Two New York state officials tell NBC that the other escaped prisoner David Sweat is still on the run.

We'll have more coverage on News Four starting at Five.