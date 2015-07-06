Iowa Department of Agriculture officials say bird flu disposal completed

Things are looking up for poultry farmers.



Iowa has not had a new bird flu case for three weeks now.



Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the last of the dead birds were disposed of last week.



Now affected farms are working with state and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials to clean and disinfect.



"It definitely feels as though we're turning a corner here," said Naig. "We're shifting from response to recovery and that's a very good thing. The single most important thing we can do to help those who are hurting because of this situation is to get these producers back in business."



Naig says he is hoping that some of the first affected turkey sites will be repopulated by the middle of August and some of the layer facilities in the weeks following.

