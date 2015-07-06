Iowa Department of Agriculture officials say bird flu disposal c - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Department of Agriculture officials say bird flu disposal completed

Posted:

Things are looking up for poultry farmers. 

Iowa has not had a new bird flu case for three weeks now.

Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the last of the dead birds were disposed of last week.

Now affected farms are working with state and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials to clean and disinfect.

"It definitely feels as though we're turning a corner here," said Naig. "We're shifting from response to recovery and that's a very good thing. The single most important thing we can do to help those who are hurting because of this situation is to get these producers back in business."

Naig says he is hoping that some of the first affected turkey sites will be repopulated by the middle of August and some of the layer facilities in the weeks following.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.